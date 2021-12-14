Leicester City are being linked with a move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

Leicester City are believed to be keen on the in-form Championship man, as reported by Swansea Independent.

Piroe, 22, has been a hit with the Swans since joining them in the summer.

The Welsh outfit could now face a battle to retain his services amid interest from the Foxes.

Story so far

Piroe moved to the Football League in July for a fee of around £1 million and penned a three-year contract.

He has since scored 11 goals in all competitions for Swansea and has been a key player for them this term under Russell Martin.

Career to date

Prior to his move to Wales, the attacker spent his whole career to date playing in Holland.

The former Nederlands youth international had spells at NEC Nijmegen and Feyenoord as a youngster before joining PSV in 2014.

He became a key player for Jong PSV in the second tier and scored 14 goals in 54 matches.

Piroe then had a loan spell away at Sparta Rotterdam in 2019 to get some experience under his belt before returning to PSV.

Swans star

He played 14 times for PSV’s first-team before Swansea took a gamble on him this past summer.

Leicester are now being linked as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The Swans will be keen to keep hold of him and it will be interesting to see what develops with this one.