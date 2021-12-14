Newcastle United have been linked with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the run up to the January window.

The Magpies look to be the front runners for the 23-year-old, who has so far enjoyed another impressive Championship campaign having recently returned to the Cherries’ starting eleven, following a brief period on the sideline with injury.

It looks as though the January window will be a busy period for Scott Parker’s side, especially with former boss Eddie Howe starting as Newcastle manager who have recently and somewhat controversially become the richest club in football.

What’s the latest in Newcastle United’s pursuit of Kelly?

Even though the Tyneside club seem to be leading the way for Kelly’s signature, they could be rivalled by title challengers Liverpool, according to recent reports.

The former Bristol City man could have has pick of two wealthy Premier League sides. Currently, it seems his relationship with Howe could tempt him with a move to St. James’ Park, alongside a higher probability of first-team football.

Another deal that may affect Kelly’s move up north regards another Bournemouth defender. Recently, experienced centre-back Steve Cook has also been linked with a transfer to Howe’s Newcastle.

Should the Magpies be priced out of a move for Burnley’s pairing of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, they would instead prefer the option of the 30-year-old. The Cherries will not want to lose both their captain and another first-choice defender in January, as they look to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Kelly has been a mainstay in Parker’s sturdy defence so far this season. The offer of playing at Anfield will obviously be tempting, but the project Howe is looking to work on up north could guarantee the defender first team football.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to the Riverside Stadium, as they take on a Middlesbrough side recently taken over by Chris Wilder. Three points would be huge for the away side, who are winless in their previous five games.