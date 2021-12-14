Scott Parker has outed Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola as two Premier League managers whom he looks up to.

Parker’s first managerial job came at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, as the then 39-year-old was appointed as first-team manager of former club Fulham after a spell in caretaker charge in the season before.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United midfielder guided the Cottagers to glory after a 4th-placed Championship finish, beating Brentford in the play-off final to reach the Premier League.

Despite some spirited performances, including a win and draw against Liverpool, Fulham fell short in the end and were relegated back to the Championship.

In spite of this, Parker and Fulham decided to mutually go different ways.

The 41-year-old was not long after appointed manager of Bournemouth as he looks for another promotion from the second division.

The Cherries find themselves in second place of the Championship table, two points behind Parker’s former side and league leaders Fulham.

Although they haven’t won in their previous five outings and fans are starting to question him, there’s no doubt Parker has implemented a unique and entertaining tactical style.

Midfielder Phillip Billing is an unlikely regular goal scorer, with Dominic Solanke already beating his best scoring season in his whole career.

Many managers, especially in lower leagues, will have their inspirations when leading their team, and here is what Parker said about who he looks up to and why.

“I think Pep Guardiola is one, obviously,” he told DorsetLive.

“Of course, because I was brought up around that team, that great Barcelona team.

“I think there’s a mixture of a lot of coaches I look at. In terms of Klopp and loads and loads of coaches, too. You look at their teams, and you certainly try to take different bits out of each one of them.”

Thoughts?

You can definitely see the style of play that Parker is intending to implement after watching some games.

He is trying to enforce a high-pressing and solid defensive approach, while also showing obvious attacking intent with fluidity when winning possession back – something his idols (Klopp and Guardiola) encourage in their play.

Here is a clip of Bournemouth scoring just five seconds after the restart against league leaders Fulham, demonstrating their attacking intent straight from the off.

Incredible! 🤯 Within seconds of the restart, Bournemouth strike ⚽ Brilliant move from the visitors, and Solanke provides the finish! pic.twitter.com/RLhZopsO9O — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 3, 2021

Up next for the Cherries is an away trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday as Parker looks to end the run of poor form to get his side back on track again.