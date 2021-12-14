Hull City have no intention of selling Jacob Greaves this winter, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

The defender has been a key player for the Tigers over the past couple of seasons.

Greaves, 21, has been linked with Norwich City ahead of the January transfer window.

However, any interest will be rebuffed by his current club next month.

Hull are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali and he has doesn’t have plans to sell Greaves or fellow academy graduate Keane Lewis-Potter.

Current situation

Greaves in under contract at the MKM Stadium until 2023 so the East Yorkshire outfit are under no pressure to cash in.

Doing well

The centre-back has risen up through the academy of his local side and was handed his first professional deal in 2019.

He was loaned out to Cheltenham Town in League Two a couple of years ago to get his first taste of senior football.

Greaves gained valuable experience with the Robins and made 35 appearances in all competitions under Michael Duff.

He then returned to Hull and made his first-team debut only last season.

Promotion hero

Greaves played a key role in the Tigers’ promotion from League One last term and has adapted well to the step up to the Championship.

It was no surprise to see Norwich linked with him but he appears to be going nowhere.