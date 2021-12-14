West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrović during the upcoming window, according to insider ExWHUemployee.

David Moyes is on the look out for striking reinforcements halfway through the campaign, and has identified the Championship’s current top scorer Mitrovic in particular.

Currently, the Hammers’ only fit forward is Michail Antonio. Considering the club’s European progression, they will need further depth as the season progresses to combat the packed schedule.

West Ham aren’t the only club looking at the Fulham star though, with names like Juventus having already been linked this season.

Current season

At present, Mitrović is leading the Championship’s golden boot race, having racked up 22 goals and five assists in 21 league games. He is certainly enjoying his best campaign to date, and is closing in on the record for number of goals scored in a singular season, currently held by Glenn Murray and Ivan Toney (30).

The Serbian international has been a mainstay in the Cottagers’ front line this time around. Manager Marco Silva has seemingly got the best out of him, something previous boss Scott Parker struggled to do last season.

Fulham currently sit top of the second tier, despite drawing their previous four matches. The London side are by far the top scorers in the league, hitting the back of the net 51 times. Mitrović has been involved with over half of these goals (52%).

Playing style

The 27-year-old is well-known for his finishing capabilities. EFL defences must constantly be on alert when facing Fulham, yet most have failed at keeping the number nine quiet.

He often acts as a hold-up forward, and is adept at leading his side’s attacking line by himself if need be. With West Ham often deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation, his skillset could be ideal.

Mitrović is an elite level second-tier striker, and has shown competency during his few years at Premier League level. The Serbian has reportedly been on the Hammer’s radar for years, with former manager Slaven Bilić wanting to sign him back in 2017.

He could be a keen signing for the club, but Fulham surely won’t want to lose him next month.