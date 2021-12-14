Cheltenham Town striker Callum Ebanks has joined Bromsgrove Sporting on loan.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Ebanks, 19, has been allowed to join the Worcestershire outfit until the end of the season.

They have seen off competition from elsewhere to sign him as well.

‘Absolute goal machine’…

Their boss, Gavin Hurren, has said: “I really think Callum could be an absolute goal machine for us. He’s big, powerful and knows where the back of the net is.

“There’s been a lot interest in him but, luckily for us, we’ve been able to get him over the line.”

He added: “I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s got a lot of ability and with myself and Gary (Birch) being able to work with him from now until the end of the season, it will put him in good stead in going back to Cheltenham and cementing a place in their first team.

“I want to thank Cheltenham Town and their Director of Football Micky Moore for pushing this one through.”

Other loan

Ebanks spent time on loan at Evesham United earlier in this campaign to get some game time and scored nine goals in 12 games.

Career to date

The teenager has risen up through the academy at Cheltenham and has been a regular for the Robins at various youth levels over recent years.

The Gloucestershire club handed him his first professional contract in September 2020.

Ebanks has also had Worcester City and Tuffley Rovers in the past to gain experience.

Michael Duff’s side will be hoping he can develop with Bromsgrove Sporting now and return next summer ready to push on.