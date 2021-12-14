Notts County striker Kyle Wootton is refusing to be distracted by transfer rumours.

Portsmouth are believed to be interested in a move for him in the January transfer window, as reported by The News.

Wootton, 25, has been in impressive form for the Magpies this season and has scored 11 goals in all competitions.

Ian Burchnall’s side appear to be in for a battle to keep hold of him this winter.

‘We’ll see what happens’….

However, Wootton is not being drawn on the speculation at this stage and has said, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live:

“It’s a great set of lads here, the manager is brilliant and it’s a great club to be at. We’ll see what happens, but I’m doing my job, that’s all I can do.”

Notts County situation

They swooped to sign him in 2019 after he did well on loan and he has since scored 42 goals altogether.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next June as it stands.

The attacker is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal and Notts County run the risk of losing him for nothing if they don’t cash in next month.

Career to date

Wootton started out at Scunthorpe United and rose up through the youth ranks there.

He went on to play 78 games for the Iron as a youngster and bagged 11 goals.

The attacker also had loan spells away from the League Two side at Lincoln City, Cheltenham Town, Stevenage and FC Halifax Town to gain experience.