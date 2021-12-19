Paul Hurst racked up 494 appearances in all competitions for Rotherham United between 1993-2008, scoring 15 goals.

Hurst, now 47 years old, is regarded as one of Rotherham United’s best players of all time.

The Sheffield-born left-back’s only parent club in his whole playing career was the Millers, where we spent 15 years as a senior footballer before joining Burton Albion on loan in his last season before retirement in 2008.

The Rotherham United legend is the current Grimsby Town manager, which is his second reign of the club following a spell between 2011-2016. He also has stints as joint manager along with current Millers head of recruitment Rob Scott with Ilkeston Town and Boston United, along with two years at Grimsby Town together from 2011-2013.

Since then, Hurst has managed Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United.

But how much can you remember about Hurst’s time at Rotherham United?

