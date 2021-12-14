Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Neil Harris.

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Paul Cook.

The Tractor Boys have interviewed Harris according to a report by Football Insider.

Harris, 44, has been out of the game since he was sacked by Cardiff City in January.

‘Brilliant football club’…

Speaking on talkSPORT2 (as per East Anglian Daily Times) he delivered his verdict on Ipswich:

“It’s a brilliant football club. It’s a great challenge for somebody to go in and hit the ground running.

“They’ve struggled for a little bit of momentum this year and consistency, but it’s a playing squad and a football club that deserves to be right at the top of the division, at least at the league above and have aspirations of finally getting back to the Premier League.

“Ipswich is certainly a club that deserves to be in the league above and fighting to get in the Premier League.”

Managerial career

Harris retired from the game in 2013 and has since delved into the management world.

He got his first managerial role with Millwall Under-21s before landing the first-team job in 2015.

The former striker spent four years in charge of the Lions and guided them to promotion to the Championship during his time there.

Cardiff City came calling in 2019 and he won 38.7% of games with the Welsh side.

Ipswich situation

Ipswich have a big decision to make on their next boss and it will be interesting to see if they go for Harris.

The East Anglian outfit are currently sat in 12th place in League One and are nine points off the Play-Offs.