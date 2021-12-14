Lancashire Live are not aware of any concrete interest from Preston North End in Huddersfield Town’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Preston North End have been linked with a move for the defender who is currently on loan at Rotherham United.

Edmonds-Green, 22, is also reported to be on the radar of Derby County, Barnsley and Cardiff City, as per Football Insider.

Huddersfield could face a battle to keep him this winter but do hold an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.



Rotherham situation

The Millers swooped to sign him on a season-long loan in August to bolster their defensive options.

He has since been a key player for the Yorkshire club and has made 24 appearances in all competitions so far.

Career to date

Edmonds-Green is from London and started out in the Nike Academy before landing a move up north with Huddersfield in 2016 when he was 17.

He has since played 27 times for the Terriers’ first-team, as well as having other loan spells away at Brighouse Town, Bromley and Swindon Town to gain experience.

What now?

Links to the likes of Derby, Barnsley and Cardiff are a credit to the work Edmonds-Green is putting in at Rotherham.

Preston have also been mentioned but it appears the Lilywhites may be looking elsewhere for signings next month under new boss Ryan Lowe.