West Ham United are ready to ‘test the water’ with a bid for Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter, but the move could be dependent on the Tigers’ takeover status come January.

Lewis-Potter, 20, has been a revelation for Hull City over the past two seasons. After netting 13 goals in League One last season and helping his side to promotion, he’s now scored four and assisted three in his 22 Championship outings this time round.

His side have undoubtedly struggled but have put together some more solid form of late. But Grant McCann could be dealt a hammer blow in the January transfer window if West Ham move for Lewis-Potter.

The Hammers have been linked with the Englishman throughout the season. Now though, a fresh report from Hull Daily Mail has suggested that David Moyes’ side are ready to ‘test the waters’ with a potential January bid for Lewis-Potter.

Prospective Hull City owner Acun Ilicali though is supposedly uninterested in letting Lewis-Potter go next month – he wants to take control of the club before Christmas, and should he do so then it could scupper West Ham’s transfer plans for Lewis-Potter.

The state of play

Hull City have previously knocked back offers for Lewis-Potter, with Brentford failing with an £8million bid in the summer.

Other linked clubs include Leicester City and Southampton though it remains West Ham who appear to be in pole position – they’re no strangers to signing players from the Championship, having previously raided Hull City for Jarrod Bowen.

How much it might take for Hull to part ways with Lewis-Potter remains anyone’s guess. But he’s certainly a fine player and someone who’s integral to Hull’s survival chances this season.

Up next for them is a trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend.