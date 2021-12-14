Newport County have parted company with Christopher Missilou.

Newport County have confirmed on their official club website that his contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

Missilou, 29, was released by Swindon Town at the end of last season and has become a free agent again now.

The Exiles only signed him in July but he has left the League Two side now after making just six appearances in all competitions.

Read: Swindon Town to make decision on 2020 signing’s future in January

Career in England so far

Missilou moved to England in 2018 and joined Oldham Athletic after impressing them on trial.

He spent two seasons in the North West and played 84 times for them in all competitions.

The Congo international then signed for Northampton Town and made 20 appearances for the Cobblers last term before moving on to Swindon in February.

Missilou was part of the Robins’ side relegation from League One earlier this year and was not offered a new contract by the Wiltshire club.

Other spells

Before his move to the Football League, the midfielder had spent his whole career to date in France with stints at Auxerre, Stade Brest and Le Puy Foot.

It will be interesting to see if he moves back to Europe now or looks for a club in England.

Read: Michael Flynn has spoken to Championship clubs since leaving Newport County

Newport situation

Missilou leaves a Newport side who are currently sat in 4th in the table, a point outside the automatic promotion places.