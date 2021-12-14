After some successful transfer windows in recent times, Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford is hoping for more of the same in the January transfer window.

After a flying start to the season, Blackpool have been hit with a reality check later down the line as they find themselves in 17th-place of the Championship table.

Neil Critchley’s side have won just one of their last eight league games, failing to score in five of those fixtures.

Top scorer Shayne Lavery has not scored in his past five league appearances since returning from an injury that kept him out for almost a month.

In spite of recent form and many underwhelming performances, there’s no doubt Critchley and his side need reinforcements in the January transfer window in many departments.

Blackpool chief executive Mansford was on hand to share his thoughts and plans for the upcoming winter window.

“January is a very challenging month to do good business but I think last January we did that,” he told The Gazette.

“A big part of our success has been our togetherness and ensuring we bring in the right characters we’re all insistent on recruiting.

“If we can keep progressing, keep building and keep improving window after window, then brilliant.

“Everybody knows getting good value in January is difficult but let’s hope we can do that again this year.”

Then, Mansford gave us an insight on whether Blackpool will swoop in for last season’s loan star Ellis Simms from Everton.

“Ellis will hopefully always have a soft spot for Blackpool and Blackpool will always remember him fondly,” he continued.

“It was tragic he didn’t get to play in the play-off final given how hard he had worked to get us to the final.



“Everton were really happy with how Ellis developed and how he enjoyed his time here, so if he becomes available, it’s right for us and it’s right for Ellis then we’ll keep you all posted.

“I’m sure he’s a player that will naturally be linked with us and you’re quite rightly going to ask about that because the fans want to know.”

Simms, 20, scored 10 goals for Blackpool during his loan spell last season, as he helped the Seasiders massively in their promotion from League One.

On loan midfielder Ryan Wintle has a recall option from his parent club Cardiff City in January, and Mansford is eager to keep him.

“With a lot of these deals, there are various recall provisions,” he said.

“All of us are delighted with how the loan has gone for Ryan and I know Ryan and his advisors are.

“I’ve seen some of what Cardiff have said publicly but I think we’ll keep in touch with Ryan, his advisors and Cardiff and we’ll keep you all posted.

“I’m just delighted Ryan has played well for us and is enjoying his time at Blackpool.”

New additions in January could be the factor that can reignite Blackpool’s season – they’ve shown a lot of promise this season, surging up the table earlier on before slowing down in the build up to Christmas.

Relegation looks a far off prospect which is what they would’ve taken going into this campaign, but a promising January window could well see them finish in an unprecedented league position.

Next up for the Tangerines is a home tie against 22nd-placed Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.