Derby County’s Krystian Bielik is making ‘good progress’, as per Derbyshire Live Q & A with reporter Steve Nicholson.

The Rams are planning to have him back involved next month.

Bielik, 23, is yet to make an appearance this season but isn’t too far off now.

He suffered a knee injury in a home clash against Bristol City in January.

‘Good progress’…

Nicholson has said: “He continues to make good progress. he plan is to try and have him involved on match day at some point in January, Wayne Rooney has said.”

Story so far

Bielik made the move to Pride Park from Arsenal in 2019 and he penned a five-year deal with the Championship side.

He has struggled with injury since making the switch and has made a total of 34 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a couple of goals.

Career to date

The Poland international started his career with spells at Lech Poznan and Legia Warsaw before moving to England in 2015 to join Arsenal.

He then spent five years on the books at the Emirates Stadium but only ended up playing five times for the Premier League giants.

Arsenal decided to loan him out to the likes of Birmingham City, Walsall and Charlton Athletic during his time there to get some experience under his belt.

Boost

Derby are hoping he is back for January which will be a boost to their hopes of staying up this season.