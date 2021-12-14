Hull City’s prospective new director of football Tan Kesler as at Hull City Under-23s game last night.

This was confirmed by Hull Daily Mail reporter Barry Cooper on Twitter (see tweet below).

Correct, he was there at York and is planning on being at Forest on Saturday. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) December 14, 2021

Kesler is a close associate of Acun Ilicali, who is in the process of buying the Championship club from the Allams.

He is expected to be named as director of football and was keeping an eye on the development squad yesterday against Peterborough.

First-team players got game time

Hull played a few first-team players last night such as Tyler Smith, Andy Cannon, Matt Smith and Randell Williams to give them a run out.

Cooper says Kesler is planning on being at the Tigers’ game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this weekend.

Who is he?

Kesler is a FIFA registered intermediary (agent) who is the president of HTK Sports & Media.

He has also previously worked for the Wasserman Group, the Turkish Football Federation and Impact Basketball.

Who do HTK Sports & Media represent?

They represent players such as DeAndre Yedlin, Ricardo Quaresma, Colin Kazim-Richards, Mbaye Diagne and Badou Ndiaye.

What next?

Hull fans are patiently waiting for the takeover to be completed.

The Tigers have been in great form on the pitch and are unbeaten in their last six league games.

They drew 2-2 at home to Bristol City last time and face a tough test against Nottingham Forest this weekend.