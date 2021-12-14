Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was reluctant to discuss apparent transfer target Jay Fulton at the weekend, who may yet attract other clubs in Janaury according to Planet Swans.

The midfielder has struggled for game time at the Swans this season, racking up just over 220 minutes in the Championship. He hasn’t been selected in a match day squad since October 23rd, in a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City.

He even failed to feature in a recent behind closed doors friendly against Brentford last week, almost concluding Swansea’s stance on the playmaker.

Fulton and now-Forest manager Cooper worked together during the latter’s previous regime in Wales, causing speculation surrounding a potential move. The 27-year-old is certainly expected to leave the Swansea.com Stadium during the upcoming January window.

And what’s more is that Planet Swans say there are some unnamed clubs also looking at Fulton ahead of January, potentially giving Cooper’s Forest some competition in that particular pursuit.

Following his side’s 4-1 thrashing of Swansea last weekend, Cooper was asked about the recent speculation by Wales Online.

He said: “We’ve got a lot of midfield players here. I’m fond of all the players here. I don’t want to talk too much about someone else’s player.”

When asked about Fulton’s lack of game time, the 42-year-old added: “I haven’t really got an opinion on that, publicly.”

Under the management of Cooper last season, Fulton made 40 league appearances, conjuring up six goal involvements. He was a mainstay in a Swansea side that fell short in the play-off final to Brentford, and started all three fixtures as they failed to achieve promotion.

It will be interesting to see whether Cooper’s relationship will tempt the midfielder to the City Ground, with rumours of other unnamed clubs monitoring the situation.