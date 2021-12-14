Ipswich Town hold an interest in Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer, as per a report by Bristol World.

The attacking midfielder has struggled for game time this season at Ashton Gate.

Palmer, 24, has made just seven appearances in all competitions this term.

He spent time on loan in the last campaign with fellow Championship side Swansea City.

Bristol City situation

Bristol City swooped to sign him on a permanent deal in August 2019 after he impressed on loan with them and he penned a four-year contract.

The Jamaica international has since made 78 appearances for the Robins altogether since his move, chipping in with eight goals and seven assists.

Early career

Palmer was on the books of Charlton Athletic’s academy before Chelsea signed him as a youngster.

He rose up through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and was a regular for the Blues at various youth levels.

The former England youth international never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants though.

Loans

Palmer enjoyed plenty of time out on loan from Chelsea to get experience under his belt.

He helped Huddersfield Town gain promotion to the Premier League in his first move away and went on to have spells at Derby County and Blackburn Rovers before Bristol City came calling.

What now?

Ipswich are interested but Bristol World suggest it may be hard for them to lure him into League One.