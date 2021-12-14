Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has provided an update on Everton loanee Lewis Gibson following a recent injury earlier this season.

Gibson joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long-loan deal from Premier League outfit Everton in the summer transfer window, and the Owls are looking to keep him for the rest of the season.

The centre-back spent last season on loan at Reading in the Championship and since made the drop down to League One to hopefully find more game time.

But, towards the back end of October, it was confirmed that the young defender was set for a lengthy time on the side-lines with a muscular injury.

The setback Gibson faced was in his only League One appearance this season, which was during the Owls’ 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old adds to a flurry of injuries that Moore’s side have faced this season, where he has had to resort to using many players out of position this season.

Along with the 45-minutes played in League One, Gibson also featured for half of the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Mansfield Town.

In spite of the injury, and concern on the lengthy time out, there has been considerations from Everton to cut the defender’s loan early, and fans are also expecting the same.

But, Moore thinks otherwise, as he looks set to welcome Gibson back soon after training with his parent club.

“We have been chatting to Everton and he has been making some wonderful progress,” the Owls boss said.

“He’s doing really, really well. He will be back in in the early part of January and will be ready to go.

“We are still in discussions with him, but he has made some tremendous strides.

“With that injury, we were probably looking more towards February so he is making wonderful progression at the moment.”

With this update, it seems Moore would be very happy to keep Gibson after the January window, and it looks like he is ready to introduce him back into the side.

But it all depends on whether Everton are willing to risk the chance of an injury reoccurrence.

Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday face Accrington Stanley at home this weekend.