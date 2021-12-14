Liverpool are set to make a decision regarding the future of Rhys Williams this week, with the defender struggling for game time at Swansea City.

The Welshman arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium in the summer, following a period of unexpected game time at his parent club the season before. Long term injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez left Liverpool scrambling for fit defenders, something Williams benefited heavily from.

His move to Swansea was one filled with promise. Jürgen Klopp’s side wanted the 20-year-old to gain further first-team experience at a challenging level. Before last season, the only first-team football he had gained was during a loan spell to Kidderminster Harriers in the 2019/20 campaign.

Williams has made just four league starts for the Swans so far this season. He has been substituted in two of these, leading to his parent club growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of development.

Swansea Sporting Director Mark Allen told Wales Online: “With every loan, there will always be a recall clause in January, very seldom will you have a loan that doesn’t include that, for both parties.

“Is it working out for the individual? Is it working out for the team? Is it working out for the club that’s loaning him?

“Do they think there’s a better loan available for them? All of those will be factors now, and we’ll be speaking to Liverpool in the coming weeks with regards to Rhys.”

Several second tier sides are reportedly watching the situation with intrigue, and with Liverpool wanting regular first team football for Williams, we could see him recalled in the near future with Planet Swans‘ aforementioned report claiming that a decision is set to be made this week on Williams’ Swansea City future.

Russell Martin’s side currently sit in 16th-place of the Championship table after a run of three-straight defeats, with a trip to QPR next on the agenda.