‘Part of the pool’ – West Brom boss runs rule over Reyes Cleary amid Crystal Palace, Newcastle United links
West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has hailed Baggies youngster Reyes Cleary, and has backed him for a bright future in the club’s first-team.
Cleary, 17, is yet to make his Championship debut for West Brom, but already the youngster is attracting Premier League attention.
A recent report from Daily Mail linked Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, whilst also crediting the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund with an interest.
Now though, speaking to Express & Star, Ismael has revealed that Cleary has been training with the West Brom first-team. He said of the youngster:
“He (Cleary) has been training with the first-team now for a few weeks. We needed to wait for the right time for him. But he has trained well.
“To improve he needs to get that intensity. Our games and the under-23 games are completely different in their intensity.
“Even, though, the Under-23s try and play the same as the first-team with the same high press, the intensity in the first-team is completely different because it is throughout the 90 minutes.”
“It is a normal situation with him,” Ismael went on to say about Cleary.
“He is among the pool of players that we think in the future can be part of the first-team. I think Taylor (Gardner-Hickman) is the first-step in that direction. And now Reyes is part of the pool.”
A nervy January for West Brom?
Ismael and West Brom will no doubt be expecting some outside contact over Cleary’s future. With so many clubs linked now it seems unlikely that the Baggies will have a quiet January when it comes to the youngster, and with Ismael boosting him into the first-team it suggests that he’s desperate to keep hold of him.
And he should be – he looks a really talented youngster and having been named on the bench last time out, we could soon see him in Championship action.
Up next for the Baggies is a trip to Barnsley this Friday.