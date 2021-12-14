West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has hailed Baggies youngster Reyes Cleary, and has backed him for a bright future in the club’s first-team.

Cleary, 17, is yet to make his Championship debut for West Brom, but already the youngster is attracting Premier League attention.

A recent report from Daily Mail linked Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, whilst also crediting the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund with an interest.

Now though, speaking to Express & Star, Ismael has revealed that Cleary has been training with the West Brom first-team. He said of the youngster:

“He (Cleary) has been training with the first-team now for a few weeks. We needed to wait for the right time for him. But he has trained well.

“To improve he needs to get that intensity. Our games and the under-23 games are completely different in their intensity. READ: What’s the latest on West Brom’s pursuit of Spurs’ Dilan Markanday?

“Even, though, the Under-23s try and play the same as the first-team with the same high press, the intensity in the first-team is completely different because it is throughout the 90 minutes.”

Cleary is a product of the West Brom youth academy. The Baggies seem to have a lot of talented youngsters coming through at the moment with one Taylor Gardner-Hickman having recently prevailed in the starting XI. Cleary though joins the likes of Leonardo Cardoso in being targeted by Premier League clubs, with the Baggies having also lost a host of youth players over the summer.

“It is a normal situation with him,” Ismael went on to say about Cleary.