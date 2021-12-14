Long-serving Rotherham United man Joe Mattock provided an honest evaluation of his contract situation at the club.

Left-back Mattock is one of a staggering 12 players whose Rotherham United contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

The veteran joined the Millers in 2015 from South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, and is their second longest-serving player at the club after captain Richard Wood.

After signing, Mattock was a regular for the side for the first couple of years or so, but has recently been hit with countless injuries, keeping him out-of-favour for the past couple of seasons.

The recently reverted left-centre-half missed a massive chunk of last season’s Championship campaign with a serious ankle injury that required surgery, ending the season on just 15 appearances.

And this season has been the same for Mattock, who has missed large parts of the Millers’ new League One campaign with a heel and ankle problem.

But, the 31-year-old is back fit again, and played 90 minutes of Rotherham United’s Papa John’s Trophy tie with Port Vale at the end of November and put in a pleasing performance.

Since, Mattock has been an unused substitute in games against Stockport County and Gillingham, but was introduced in the 70th-minute against Burton Albion on the weekend – his seventh league appearance of the season.

Now, it’s a matter of earning a new contract for the former Sheffield Wednesday man, as he looks to prove to Paul Warne that he still has a part to play in the side.

“We’ve not had any (contract) talks yet,” Mattock told the Rotherham Advertiser.



“I’ve been here six years and I’d love to stay for longer. My main priority at the minute is just to get playing some games. I’ve got to play games to get a deal.

“I’ve played in only ten games this season. It’s not my fault — I’ve had a couple of unlucky injuries — but that’s not enough matches.”

The defender then mentioned how hard it is to get into the side at the moment, with the Millers at the top of their game, being 20 unbeaten in all competitions.

“It’s tough to get in the side at the moment because there have been some top performances and we’re doing very well in the league,” he continued.

“If I need to step in, I’m ready. I just want to get my head down, get back in the side and stay there.

“If we can talk about contracts towards the end of the season it will be nice. I need more games under my belt first, though.

“I won’t go banging on the manager’s door but playing games definitely gives me a little bit more ‘ammo’.”

Next up for table-topping Rotherham United is an away trip to Cambridge United this Saturday, the game kicking off at 3:00pm.