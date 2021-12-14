John Percy has revealed that Norwich City striker Adam Idah has been ‘discussed’ at Nottingham Forest, but that it looks ‘unlikely at this stage’.

Nottingham Forest were linked with a loan move for Idah, 20, last month.

The Norwich City man scored three goals in 17 Championship outings last season and has featured 10 times in the Premier League this time round, but the republic of Ireland international is yet to get off the mark in the top flight.

But a loan move to Nottingham Forest looks ‘unlikely’ as per Telegraph reporter Percy.

Steve Cooper’s Reds are in the market for a striker but Percy went on to reveal that Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun are both at the top of Cooper’s Forest wish list.

Thoughts?

Idah looks as though he’s in dire need of some loan experience. He’s a player who’s shown a lot of potential for Norwich City but he’s been somewhat thrust into action this season, playing in a team who’ve really struggled in the Premier League so far.

It was always going to be a big ask for Idah to produce anything in the Premier League with Norwich this season, but a loan move in the second half of this campaign could really prepare him for the next campaign.

As for Forest, they seem to have no shortage of targets and they should have no shortage of players interested in joining in January – Steve Cooper has given the club a complete makeover and they should prove attractive to clubs looking to send their youngsters out on loan.

Up next for them is a home game v Hull City this weekend.