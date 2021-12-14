Nottingham Forest are ‘hopeful’ that they can retain the services of on loan Middlesbrough man Djed Spence for the remainder of the season, reports John Percy, with the player ‘keen’ to complete the season with the club.

Spence, 21, has been a revelation since making the loan switch to the City Ground ahead of this season.

After featuring 38 times in the Championship last season and then three times in this campaign for parent club Middlesbrough, it became a bit of a surprise move when Nottingham Forest landed the full-back on a season-long loan.

But in 16 Championship outings for the Reds, Spence has proved himself to be one of the best right wing-backs in the division.

And of course it’s led to speculation surrounding his future – Chris Wilder was installed as Boro boss last month and soon after, it was being widely reported that he was considering recalling Spence in the New Year.

And going into this month, reports suggested that Wilder was likely to trigger a recall option in the Englishman’s contract.

Now though, Telegraph reporter Percy has revealed that Nottingham Forest remain confident of being able to keep hold of Spence for the remainder of this season.

And exciting for Forest fans, Percy has also gone on to reveal that Spence is ‘very keen’ to see out this season with Nottingham Forest.

So what next?

Unfortunately for Forest, Spence is Middlesbrough’s player. We’ve seen this situation unfold many times before and ultimately the decision boils down to Wilder and Boro.

It could swing either way at the moment – Boro may well have top-six ambitions of their own after an upturn under Wilder, but they could also see how well Spence is doing at Forest and choose to keep him there.

A difficult one for all to navigate, and Spence seems to be stuck in the middle of it all.