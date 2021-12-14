Nottingham Forest will ‘prioritise’ a striker signing in the January transfer window, with Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun on Steve Cooper’s radar, as per John Percy.

The January transfer window is just a couple of weeks away. For Nottingham Forest, they look set to enter the New Year in top-six contention after a win over Swansea City last time out took them up into 8th.

It’s a stark contrast to how Nottingham Forest entered 2021. Under Steve Cooper the club has a completely new outlook and a whole new philosophy, which encourages brave, attacking football.

But the Reds are still lacking an out and out goalscorer who can really give them an edge in the race for a top-six spot.

Lewis Grabban remains their top scorer with nine goals in the Championship this season. It’s another good return but Cooper can’t pin any promotion hopes on the 33-year-old, and now The Telegraph’s John Percy has revealed two strikers on Forest’s wish list.

He says that Nottingham Forest will prioritise a striker signing in January, which is likely to be a Premier League loan – Davis and Balogun are targets as it stands.

Davis, 23, has made one Premier League appearance this season. A product of the Aston Villa academy, the attacker is yet to gain any real first-team experience but he could well gain that with Forest in the second half of this season.

And Balogun too – the 20-year-old has made two Premier League appearances this season but remains a player held in very high regards at the club.

Either one could be heading to the City Ground in the New Year, and either one could potentially fill a gap in this Nottingham Forest side as they vie for an unprecedented top-six finish.