Spirits will be high in the Rotherham United camp as Paul Warne’s side turn their attentions to the week ahead after another positive result at the weekend.

Rotherham United made it 20 games unbeaten in all competitions on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Burton Albion 3-1 at the New York Stadium.

The Millers currently hold the longest unbeaten run in England, and are also the second top-scorers in the country.

The win sent Warne’s men two points clear at the top of the League One table, but should not get too carried away as Wigan Athletic could leap them with a win in their game in hand.

Here we look at what the week ahead holds for Rotherham United…

Players returning to full fitness?

During their tie against Burton Albion, the Millers were missing three first-team players.

As per Paul Davis (Rotherham Advertiser) Will Grigg did not train much of last week due to becoming a father recently, and was subsequently left out of the matchday squad.

Mickel Miller was initially named as a substitute, but picked up a groin problem during the warm-ups, and as a result was replaced.

Wes Harding was another player who was absent, as the defender was suffering with illness over the weekend.

Boss Warne confirmed that he expects all three of his missing men to return for this weekend’s clash with Cambridge United.

Loanee to depart in January?

Rarmani Edmonds-Green, 22, has been a rock at the back for Rotherham United this season, playing a crucial role in their back three system.

The centre-back is on loan from Huddersfield Town, and has recently attracted interest from Championship clubs.

According to Football Insider, Derby County, Cardiff City, and Preston North End are in the race to sign Edmonds-Green in the January window.

Should the defender be signed by any of these clubs, this would mean that his season-long-loan deal at the Millers will be cut short.

Cambridge United clash

Rotherham United travel to the Abbey Stadium this weekend, as Cambridge United host the league leaders.

Confidence will be a running theme in the side, as the Millers will be looking to extend their lead at the summit of the League One table.

Should they go home with at least a point, Warne will see his side top of the table for Christmas, which will be a pleasing site for everyone involved with the club.