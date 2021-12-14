On-loan Fulham winger Sylvester Jasper has impressed on loan at Colchester United in League Two this season, and now the U’s are considering extending his loan deal.

Jasper joined the U’s on a short-term loan deal in August, meaning the winger’s deal at the League Two club will be up in January.

The 20-year-old has made three senior appearances for his parent club, Fulham, and got his first loan move away from his boyhood club to seek more game time in the summer.

Jasper has been a breath of fresh air since joining and is showing why he is a real asset to the side, who are sitting in 19th-place as they look to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The tricky winger has made 23 appearances for Colchester United, scoring three and assisting once.

However, the goal contributions are not a concern for the League Two side, as the gifted player is putting in some majestic performances for the U’s, with this impressive goal being the clip of the bunch.

It would be a massive flaw if Colchester United were not to even attempt to keep their loan man.

But as per the Gazette, the U’s have held preliminary discussions with Fulham over the extension of Jasper’s loan deal, which could keep him at the club for the entirety of this season.

But, it will not come a surprise if clubs higher up in the League Two table or in higher divisions may be keeping tabs on the winger, as recognition rates will be high due to recent impressive displays.

Not only will he be recognised nationally, he will also be known internationally to some, as Jasper made his Bulgaria U21 debut against Netherlands U21 last month, closely followed by a second appearance.