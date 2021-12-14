Fleetwood Town’s young stars James Hill and Jay Matete are two players who are wanted by many top clubs, and chairman Andy Pilley has provided an update on their futures.

Fleetwood Town are a club known for giving game time and developing their academy players.

Two names who have been on the end of this recently are young duo Hill and Matete, who are both highly-wanted men as the January transfer window approaches.

James Hill

Hill, 19, is wanted by a flurry of top clubs, one of them being Spanish giants Barcelona.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, scouts from the European giants were sent to Fleetwood Town’s tie against Burton Albion earlier on this season to track the young centre-back.

According to the Daily Record, the England U21 international is also wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, with Rangers having a bid rejected in the summer transfer window.

The defender has made 13 league appearances this season, scoring once.

Jay Matete

Matete, 20, is another man subject to interest this season, but not by clubs as big as Hill.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Grimsby Town, and having impressed, drummed up some Championship interest.

Towards the end of last season, The Sun (via StokeOnTrentLive), reported that Matete was wanted by Stoke City and Millwall in a £800k transfer deal.

The young central midfielder has made 15 league appearances this season, scoring once.

So what’s the latest on their futures?

Here is what the Fleetwood Town chairman had to say on the futures of their two young stars:

“There’s a cluster of clubs that are very interested in both James (Hill) and Jay (Matete).

“Understandably so and other players as well, their time will come but what will happen is I think both of those players will move on in the not too distant future.

“Now they play for us, they’ll continue to give their very best but success for this football club looks like success for these players who have come through the academy.”

Given all the interest shown in the two players, Fleetwood will surely be keen on keeping them around for a little longer, and watching their transfer values increase. But they might not yet have a foothold in this, especially if some of the top clubs come calling.

Finding themselves in 19th-place of the League One table, Fleetwood Town are currently without a first-team manager, after Simon Grayson was sacked towards the back end of November.



Next for the Cod Army is an away trip to fellow strugglers Morecambe on Saturday afternoon. The game at the Mazuma Stadium kicking off at 3:00pm.