MK Dons have had a decent start to the season under Liam Manning, following the departure of former manager Russell Martin just days before the season began.

Dons started very well, but they now see themselves sitting in 9th-place in League One after 21 games, with a game-in-hand which could see them rise into the play-off places.

January 2021 proved crucial to turning around MK Dons’ season last time round. A summer-style clear out as well as mass acquisition lifted the Dons up the league table for the majority of the remainder of the season, until a disappointing final day defeat meant the Dons finished 13th-place in League One.

The Dons’ January work last term included the loan signings of Ethan Laird and Will Grigg as well as the permanent acquisitions of Harry Darling, Warren O’Hora and Matt O’Riley, who are considered to be three of the Dons’ most valuable players today.

January could prove to be crucial for the Dons again this season as Manning’s men look to build a stronger squad ready for a fight for promotion to the Championship. Here is a look at MK Dons’ season so far…

Standout players?

MK Dons have built a reputation over the past couple of years for playing an attractive passing style of football. With one of the youngest squads in the EFL, good footballing-brains at such a young age are attractive to Premier League and Championship clubs.

Scott Twine joined the Dons on a free transfer from Swindon Town over the summer following their relegation to League Two. So far this season, he has proved crucial to the way MK counter attack and move forward. He has everything you desire in a football player; pace, a good shot, dribbling, good movements and passing abilities.

Twine has seven assists so far this season, the most of any player in League One, whilst he also claims the title of the third tier’s highest scoring midfielder with nine goals. He will certainly be tough to keep hold of this January.

O’Riley’s playmaking abilities in the centre of the midfield have been crucial to MK Dons this season. A bid was rejected on deadline day of the summer window, keeping O’Riley from joining Championship side Blackpool for a reported fee of around £500,000.

O’Riley has really blossomed this season and hit the ground running as an MK Dons player, alongside Twine they are both two of the four highest average rated midfielders in League One so far this season, according to whoscored.com.

Areas to improve?

MK Dons have a number of options in the midfield, with O’Riley, Twine and Ethan Robson bossing the midfield so far this campaign, however the Dons are conceding too many goals.

Harry Darling is a solid option at the back for Dons in the middle of the defence however something is going wrong at the back for the Dons who have conceded 27 in 21 games this season.

Lewington and O’Hora usually play each side of Darling, however Lewington is not getting any younger and cannot play each game. With a lack of defensive options on the bench, the Dons will look to strengthen their backline this winter.

With Max Watters looking more likely to return to relegation threatened Championship side Cardiff City and Troy Parrott, Charlie Brown and Mohamed Eisa disappointing of late, the Dons are lacking goals, despite having 39 on the board already. The Dons were forced to play Eisa upfront alone in last Saturday’s defeat to Oxford as the Sudanese was taken off with a limp, leaving Charlie Brown the only available striker for the Dons – an area for additions.

January agenda?

Dons duo Andy Fisher and Darling have been rumoured with a move to Swansea City to link up with former boss Martin. Fisher however seems to be the closest to securing a move to the Championship side, a move that for the right money would not frustrate too many Dons fans.

The Dons need to look to strengthen and not be bullied into selling players that they don’t have too. With an already depleted squad due to Covid-19 and injuries, the Dons need to be bringing in a few more than they allow out this winter.

It is realistic to see four of MK Dons’ five loan players (Troy Parrott, Peter Kioso, Josh Martin and Max Watters) return to their parent clubs this window, making recruitment vital for Liam Sweeting and head coach Manning as the Dons look to remain in the hunt for automatic promotion.