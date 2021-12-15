It’s been a turbulent campaign for Ipswich Town so far, which has since seen the departure of former manager Paul Cook.

The East Anglian outfit currently find themselves sitting 12th in League One after their inconsistent performances.

Everyone will be well aware however that Ipswich possess an abundance of talented players that could punish any side in the division on their day.

With the season entering the halfway stage, Ipswich will be hoping for an up-turn in recent form after the appointment of caretaker manager John McGreal until a new permanent replacement is announced.

Here we look at Ipswich Town’s 2021/2022 seasons so far…

Standout players…

During a season containing highs and lows consistently, former Fleetwood Town winger Wes Burns has been one of the shining lights for Ipswich so far.

Playing on the right-side in Ipswich’s 4-2-3-1 formation, Burns has been a constant force with his direct running ability while his athleticism has caused opposition left-back’s many problems also.

It’s important when playing in the wide area’s to contribute with goals and assists which Burns has certainly done so, recording three goals and three assists in League One so far.

Defender George Edmundson has also showcased his abilities with a string of solid performances following his summer arrival from Rangers.

And striker Macauley Bonne has been the main source of goals for Ipswich this season with 11 league strikes so far to his name but has only managed a single goal in his last 10 league appearances.

Injury has prevented influential attacking midfielder Scott Fraser from making the desired impact he would have hoped for after an outstanding individual campaign last season at MK Dons scoring 14 and providing six assists playing as a number 10.

Areas to improve…

With Ipswich possessing so much attacking quality and depth at the top end of the pitch, their priority should be to improve defensively if they are to have any chance of promotion this season.

Having already conceded 33 goals in 22 matches so far this season, you feel this needs to be addressed in order for their attacking players to win them all three points.

Along with Ipswich’s defensive deficiencies, Ipswich need to start making Portman Road a fortress again, with their current home form ranking them 14th in the division.

If Ipswich are to close the gap between themselves and teams above them, you feel that improving their home form will go along way to a second-half of the season top-six challenge.

January agenda?

League One’s big spenders will be eyeing up new incomings to help the already talented squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Links to potential new signings have been few and far between so far but it seems the club might have some interest from other clubs for a few players.

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin is reportedly keen on a reunion with Scott Fraser after their successful time together at MK Dons last season.

Experienced striker James Norwood is also reported attracting the attention of his League One competitors after falling out of favour under previous manager Cook.

One player on the Tractor Boys’ radar is Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer.