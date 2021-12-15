Sheffield United find themselves 13th in the Championship table after a disappointing first half of the season.

The Blades were bottom of the Premier League at this time last season. And that is where they stayed, finishing the season with just 23 points.

But things were looking much more optimistic this time around as they were able to hold onto most of their key players.

It has been a mixed bag so far, including an early managerial change.

Here, we take a look at Sheffield United’s 2021/22 season so far…

Standout players so far…

Sheffield United have a number of big names in their squad. Consistency has been the biggest issue so far, but it has been a good start for Paul Heckingbottom, winning both of his first two games in charge, scoring five goals in total.

Morgan Gibbs-White joined United on a season long loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. Gibbs-White has been a key player for the Blades, with five goals and goals assists to his name already.

Club legend Billy Sharp is also showing he can still deliver the goals, and is the clubs top scorer this season with seven. There should also be a mention for Ben Davies, who is starting to show his class.

As well as those that have impressed this season, there has also been some who have struggled to find top form.

Oliver McBurnie has scored just once in 14 games for the Blades this season, and is currently dealing with injury problems. On loan midfielder Conor Hourihane has also come under scrutiny from fans.

Both will be looking to make a fresh start under new manager Heckingbottom and could yet play an integral role in the remainder of the season.

Areas to improve…

As previously mentioned, Sheffield United have struggled to find any sort of consistency so far this season.

They have registered eight wins and eight losses, with five draws, but have just managed to put three wins together for the first time this season, including a 3-2 thriller against Cardiff, and a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to Bristol City.

While this is a positive sign for Paul Heckingbottom, there is still a lot of work to be done. The Blades must shore up defensively, conceding 28 goals this season, including a 4-0 thumping from West Brom earlier in the season, and a 3-1 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers more recently.

January agenda?

According to Transfermarkt, United received a hefty fee of £25.20million for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale last summer. Fans would like to see some of this money re-invested in the squad in January, as the only arrivals this season have been loans.

In a recent interview, Heckingbottom spoke about wanting some extra cover at centre-back.

He also admitted that he may also need to get some players out of the door, before bringing new faces in.

With lots of different options in the attacking positions, it does appear the focus will be in the defensive positions, but it is yet to be seen if there will be money to spend in the January transfer window, as the Blades look to make a dash for the play offs in the second part of the season.

Up next is a tricky test away to league leaders Fulham.