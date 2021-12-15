Fulham have enjoyed an impressive start to the season in the Championship, finding themselves top of the league after 22 games.

Marco Silva’s side are currently on an 11 game unbeaten run and are the top scorers in the league with 51 goals. Despite this positive run, they are without a win in four games and have seen teams below them start to slowly catch up.

Last season Fulham’s 22nd league game was a 2-0 home defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League. Fulham were sat in 18th-place and were on a run of 11 games without a win. Despite a small turnaround in form, Fulham were relegated back to the Championship.

Since Silva’s arrival Fulham have been playing free flowing football and have only lost three games under his management.

Here we take a look at Fulham’s 2021/22 season so far…

Standout players…

With 22 goals to his name this season, Aleksandar Mitrović has played a key role for Fulham. The Serbian has the ability to be in the right place at the right time and is scoring a variety of different goals.

Harry Wilson has also shone since his arrival from Liverpool. The winger has contributed 13 goals this season and is averaging 2.4 key passes per game (SofaScore).

Jean Michaël Seri’s return to the starting XI has been very beneficial for Silva’s side. The holding midfielder has the ability to pick out a team mate from anywhere and has already got himself six assists.

At the back, Marek Rodák has kept five clean sheets in 10 games since his inclusion in goal. The Slovakian came into the side in October and has earned countless points for Fulham, including a Man of the Match performance against Peterborough United.

Areas to improve…

It is difficult to suggest areas for Fulham to improve on when they are top of the league and 11 unbeaten. Despite scoring 51 goals and being the top scorers in the league, it could be argued that Fulham still need to show more ruthlessness in front of goal.

The front three of Mitrovic, Wilson and Neeskens Kebano are averaging 8.7 shots per game but Fulham are only averaging 2.3 goals per game. It is harsh on the Championship top scorers but there are always areas to improve on.

When looking at the current teams in the play-offs, West Brom, Blackburn, QPR and Stoke City, Fulham have beaten these sides by an aggregate score line of 17-1. But when playing against teams further down the league such as Blackpool, Bristol City, Reading and Derby, Fulham have found it hard to break down these teams and failed to get a victory against any of those sides. Some might say that Fulham need to show more consistency against the poorer teams.

January agenda?

Silva is still looking to add to strengthen his attack and it has been reported that an £18 million transfer offer for Angers attacking midfielder Angelo Fulgini could be on the cards. The 25-year-old has three goals and two assists to his name this season.

Another main target for Fulham is to try to agree terms with Fabio Carvalho and for him to put pen to paper and sign a new contract. The youngster’s contract expires in the summer and Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly in for the creative midfielder.

When speaking about whether Fulham would do any business in January Silva expects it to be a quiet transfer window.

“At this moment we are happy. We did what we should do last summer, as it is always tough for a club after relegation,” Silva told West London Sport.

Fulham are next in action on Monday evening as they welcome Sheffield United to Craven Cottage.