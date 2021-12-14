QPR are in the market for a new centre-back in January, and Rangers man Jack Simpson has recently been linked.

QPR boss Mark Warburton recently said he is eyeing up a new centre-back in the January transfer window. Shortly after Warburton’s words, a report emerged from The Telegraph stating the R’s were alongside Middlesbrough and Swansea City in monitoring Rangers centre-back Jack Simpson.

Amid the links with Simpson, we look at three potential alternatives QPR boss Warburton should consider…

Joe Rodon – Spurs

A January swoop for Wales international Rodon would certainly be a big statement, but it was reported earlier this season that the Spurs man could be open to a temporary departure in order to get more game time.

The 24-year-old starred for Swansea City in the Championship before his initial £11m move but has played only six times this season.

Ryan Porteous – Hibernian

At 22, Ryan Porteous has already played a hefty 112 first-team games for Hibernian since making his way through their youth ranks.

A powerful centre-back, Porteous has a year-and-a-half remaining on his contract at Fir Park and has already been linked with QPR before, so could be an interesting option for Warburton and co to revisit.

Sean Raggett – Portsmouth

The former Norwich City centre-back has been a mainstay in Portsmouth’s defence this season, putting in a host of seriously impressive performances after dividing opinions at times previously.

Raggett, 27, has helped keep 12 clean sheets in 25 appearances for Pompey this season and sees his deal expire next summer. However, it has been suggested that there are clauses for extension included in his current contract.