Johnnie Jackson has spoken about his start to life a of Charlton Athletic and the good response he has received from the squad.

Following Nigel Adkins’ dismissal Jackson was placed as the interim boss and has been there since. He has overseen the Addicks rise from the relegation zone up into 11th-place.

Speaking to the press following Charlton’s victory over Cambridge United he said:

“It’s going well at the minute and the lads have been brilliant, I can’t give them enough credit.”

The three points last weekend means that after nine games in charge his side have gained 20 points, meaning he has enjoyed the most successful start to life as manager of Charlton than anyone ever before.

When told on this he replied:

“It’s flattering. I’m just trying to do the job as best I can and not get carried away with any stuff like that.”

Both the squad and the supporters seem to have grown towards Jackson and a bond is being formed, he has transformed what looked to be a calamity into a side that could easily push on for the top six in the second half of the season.

And a permanent appointment looks to be on the horizon – South London Press’ Richard Cawley tweeted over the weekend:

He'll be permanent boss, that's the main thing. I'd expect it to get announced next week. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) December 12, 2021

What next for Jackson and Charlton?

The festive period is relentless and it begins with Charlton making the trip to Plymouth Argyle. Plymouth are currently struggling – they haven’t won in five and with a recently appointed manager they could slip outside the play-offs if results don’t go their way this weekend.

The two sides met at the end of November in a game which saw Charlton take him all three points in a comfortable 2-0 win.

A win could see Charlton climb to within five points of the 6th-place and build their momentum ahead of the quick turnaround over Christmas.