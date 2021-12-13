Derby County have been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town’s loaned out centre-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green ahead of January.

Derby County are said to be alongside Preston North End, Barnsley and Cardiff City in sizing up a move for the Rotherham United loan ace.

However, amid Football Insider‘s report, Yorkshire Live revealed parent club Huddersfield Town hold an option to extend Edmonds-Green’s contract by a further 12 months, potentially complicating the interest club’s respective pursuits.

With that in mind, here are three alternative options Derby County should consider…

Winston Reid – free agent

Derby’s current financial issues have been well documented by now, so free agent signings are likely to be on their radar.

One centre-back with plenty of Premier League pedigree is Winston Reid, who is currently without a club after being let go by West Ham earlier this season. Now 33, Reid would bring even more experience and leadership to Rooney’s centre-back ranks, so could be an option worth considering.

Teden Mengi – Manchester United

19-year-old starlet Teden Mengi will be familiar with Derby County fans. The youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at Pride Park and was heavily linked with another temporary return to the Rams.

The move failed to materialise, but Mengi has only made one senior appearance with the Red Devils, so a fresh loan to familiar surroundings could be best for his development.

Jack Simpson – Rangers

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time since joining Rangers from Bournemouth, so a loan move could be worth looking into for Derby.

However, they could well face competition for his signature, with The Telegraph stating QPR, Middlesbrough and Swansea City are all monitoring his situation at Ibrox.