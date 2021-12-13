QPR and West Brom are among the sides to have been linked with a move for Spurs starlet Dilan Markanday ahead of the January transfer window.

QPR and West Brom are among the Championship sides making recruitment plans for the January transfer window. It seems the duo have both identified a similar target too, with the Evening Standard claiming both sides are eyeing a move for Spurs starlet Dilan Markanday.

As the transfer window nears, we take a look at the latest news on the R’s and the Baggies’ rumoured pursuit of Markanday…

Who has been linked with Markanday?

There are multiple sides rumoured to be eyeing a move for the Spurs prodigy this winter.

Celtic, Rangers and Bournemouth have previously been mentioned as contenders for his signature, as have Nottingham Forest and Stoke City (Sky Sports, live transfer blog, 30.11.21, 17.18). No fresh clubs have been linked with the 20-year-old, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see further speculation arise as the window nears.

Contract situation

Spurs insider John Wenham recently shed light on Markanday’s situation while speaking with Football Insider, stating that he expects the starlet to head out on loan this January.

Not only that, but it is expected that the winger will pen a new deal before making a move.

As of yet, there has been no progress on contract negotiations reported. However, if Spurs are able to agree a new contract with Markanday, Wenham’s words imply that the door could then be opened for a club to swoop in on loan, so it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.