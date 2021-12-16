Barnsley currently sit in a disappointing 23rd-place in the Championship and are in a desperate fight to survive.

New manager Poya Asbaghi has four players out of contract next summer and here we will look at those names in more detail…



Dominik Frieser

Frieser is natural at right-back, on the right side of midfield and on the right wing making him a crucial asset to have within a squad across what is a long season.

He has played 14 times in the league for Barnsley so far and has two goals to his name. Due to his versatility, he will certainly be one to keep upon his contract expiring.

Ben Williams

The 22-year-old left back has only featured four times for Barnsley in the Championship this year and if he wants to earn himself an extension at Barnsley, he will no doubt need a more consistent run in the second half of the season.

Aapo Halme

The Finnish versatile defender can play in central defence and midfield. The 23-year-old is still only young and has played five games in the Championship so far, primarily at centre back. Regardless of the division they find themselves in next year, Halme could be a pivotal player for Asbaghi to keep around.

He was a big part of the side who finished inside the top six last year and his injury absence this year has been felt in the team. However, a return to action seems imminent.

Romal Palmer

The natural central midfielder has featured 19 times for Barnsley this season across both Markus Schopp and Asbaghi’s tenures. He has an assist to his name and at the age of 23 he could be a good player to keep around, especially if the club fail to turn their fortunes around and end up playing League One football next year.