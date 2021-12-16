Blackpool are enjoying their first season back in the Championship since 2015, after earning promotion via the League One play-offs last season.

The Seasiders currently sit in 17th-place of the Championship table. They were surging up the standings at one point but a poor run of form has thrust them back into the bottom half.

January will be a crucial month if they’re to fend off relegation comfortably, with plenty of contract decisions to be made next month too.

Neil Critchley’s side have 12 contracts expiring next summer, and here we run the rule over them all…



Richard Keogh

The 35-year-old has supplied Blackpool with an experienced head in the defence and he has featured a lot for them so far this year. However, his age will no doubt be a concern when considering a new deal.

Stuart Moore

The back-up goalkeeper has only got one league appearance so far this year, but at 27-year-old he may still be seen as a suitable and steady number two if needed past his contract expiring.

Marvin Ekpiteta

The versatile defender can be deployed either at centre back or midfield and this sort of versatility is vital to have in a squad throughout a 46-game season. He has a goal to his name alongside 19 appearances.

Surely he’ll be a top priority for a new contract in the summer.

Daniel Leo Gretarsson

The 26-year-old Icelandic defender is yet to appear in the Championship for the Seasiders and due to their depth already at the back and the possibility of bringing in new faces Blackpool may let Gretarsson leave on a free.

Demetri Mitchell

The young left-back joined Blackpool last year from Manchester United U23s. He has featured 11 times in the league and has an assist to his name. Due to his potential and talent he may be high on the list for a new deal.

Gary Madine

The 31-year-old has added experience to the squad, he has already played 13 times in the league and has two goals to back it up. Due to the experience and knowledge he can add to the dressing room, Madine may well earn himself an extension in the summer.

Joe Nuttall

Once one of the most promising youngsters in Premier League 2, Nuttall made one appearance for Northampton Town on loan before returning to Blackpool due to a knee injury. It is likely he will be assessed before a contract decision is made.

Grant Ward

The 27-year-old right midfielder has played four times for Blackpool this season and is now suffering an extended period of time on the sidelines due to an Achilles tendon problem. Due to the severity of the injury he may never play for Blackpool again.

Oliver Sarkic

The 24-year-old centre forward is yet to really hit the ground running for Blackpool and with ambitions of climbing up the Championship table it may be hard for Sarkic to earn himself a new deal come June 2022.

Keshi Anderson

The 26-year-old wide midfielder has impressed Blackpool this season and with six goal contributions o far this year it is likely they may have other clubs sniffing around Anderson so a new contract is crucial.

Teddy Howe

Much like Sarkic Howe is yet to impress for Blackpool’s first team. He spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Scunthorpe United and may be looking for a new club next year.

Josh Bowler

The former Everton youngster has played a lot so far for Blackpool, he has just two goal contributions in over 20 appearances, but due to his age and potential to grow surely a new contract will be discussed.