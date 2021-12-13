Nottingham Forest head into this week off the back of another win, with Steve Cooper’s side ensuring the boss made a successful return to Swansea City by securing a 4-1 victory at the weekend.

Nottingham Forest’s turnaround under Cooper’s management has been thoroughly impressive, especially considering how lacklustre they looked in the early stages of the campaign under Chris Hughton.

Now, Forest will be hoping to have another successful seven days. Here, we take a look at what this week at the City Ground could bring…

Double player return

The good news keeps coming for Nottingham Forest, who could see both Joe Lolley and Tobias Figueiredo return to action.

Both players have been ill, but the duo could come back in contention for this weekend’s test against Hull City.

Summer signing attracting interest

Xande Silva’s time at the City Ground hasn’t gone quite as anyone would have hoped after he joined from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese forward has fallen out of favour under Cooper and is now being linked with a move away. Greek outfit Aris, who had Silva on loan last season, are rumoured to be eyeing a reunion, so it will be interesting to see if their interest develops further over the next seven days.

Hull City clash

As mentioned before, Nottingham Forest will be bidding to continue their strong run of form against Hull City this weekend.

The Tigers are enjoying a purple patch of their own though. Grant McCann’s side are undefeated in seven and have risen away from the relegation zone, sitting in 19th place and four points away from the drop.

A trip to the City Ground will present a stern test though, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.