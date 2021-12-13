Birmingham City have been linked with Swansea City defender Jake Bidwell in the run up to January.

It looks as though this transfer fiasco may well end up lasting throughout January as both clubs look set to fight over Bidwell’s future.

The 28-year-old left-back has impressed so far this season with his shifts for the Swans and has caught the eye of the Midlands club. With three goal contributions from defence already in the league this season, he could well come onto the radars of other clubs as well.

So, whats the latest in Birmingham City’s pursuit of Bidwell?

After being linked with Middlesbrough last summer, Bidwell could now have a choice of two clubs to make come January.

Swansea are now thought to be working on a new deal for Bidwell to keep him at the club, however speaking to Wales Online Swansea’s sporting director Mark Allen said Bidwell’s future is a ‘concern’.

Bidwell has featured heavily so far this season for Swansea, but has been on the bench in the past two outings, whether this be due to fitness or a behind the scenes issue we do not know, however assumptions will be made.

It looks promising still for Birmingham and it seems it is definitely one to keep an eye on. Currently starting for Birmingham at left-back is Kristian Pedersen, Bidwell will provide healthy competition should they win his signature.

Pedersen though is out of contract at the end of the campaign and Bidwell could be seen as an ideal replacement, especially if Swansea can’t secure his future.

Up next for Birmingham is a trip to Blackburn Rovers who are enjoying a successful campaign and currently sit fourth. Three points would be huge for both sets of supporters.