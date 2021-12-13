QPR are facing an unpredictable week after a COVID-19 outbreak forced them to postpone Monday night’s clash with Sheffield United.

QPR have been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and players, halting their momentum as they look to maintain their push for promotion. As it stands, the R’s sit in 5th place in the Championship, four points behind Blackburn Rovers with a game in hand.

Here, we take a look at what the next seven days could hold for QPR…

COVID outbreak

The aforementioned COVID outbreak has already caused havoc at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR’s clash with Sheffield United has been called off and manager Mark Warburton revealed the extent of the outbreak talkSPORT on Monday. As quoted by Planet Swans, he confirmed four people have tested positive, while two more have started to display symptoms with a total of 10 isolating.

Swansea City clash

As some at QPR already have COVID and with further positive results possible, it awaits to be seen what this means for their clash with Swansea City at the weekend.

There is yet to be any official communication regarding the plans for the game, but if cases continue to spread among the camp then a decision may have to be made sooner rather than later.

If the game does go ahead, fans will be hoping to see an entertaining tie between two promotion hopefuls. Swansea’s three consecutive losses have seen them drop away from the picture somewhat, but the nature of the Championship could see them thrust back into the play-off picture sooner quickly.

Warburton’s centre-back search

In more positive news, R’s boss Mark Warburton has confirmed the club are in the market for centre-back reinforcements in January.

Recruitment planning is already underway as QPR look to prepare for a push for promotion in the second half of the season, so it will be interesting to see if this week sees any progress on that front.