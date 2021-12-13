Sheffield United youngster Kacper Lopata has returned to the club after suffering an injury while out on loan with National League side Southend United.

Sheffield United starlets Kacper Lopata and Zak Brunt have both drawn high praise for their displays while on loan with Southend United.

The duo linked with the Shrimpers last month in a bid to get some senior experience under their belts, but it has now been revealed that Lopata has returned to Bramall Lane early after picking up an injury.

As quoted by the Southend Echo, Southend United boss Kevin Maher confirmed Lopata has returned early to undergo a scan after complaining of pain in the outside of his knee.

Here’s what Maher had to say on the matter:

“Kacper’s gone back to have a scan after feeling some pain in the outside of his knee.

“Once he’s had that, we will know more.”

Impressing out on loan

Featuring at both left-back and centre-back, Lopata had made a strong start to life on loan in the National League at Roots Hall.

The Sheffield United loanee played 90 minutes in all seven of his appearances for the club, with the 4-1 loss to Notts County and the weekend the only game he has missed with Southend.

The injury comes as a blow during what has been an impressive campaign for Lopata. The former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster made two decent appearances in the Carabao Cup against Carlisle United and Derby County and also made his Poland U20s debut in September.

Now, it awaits to be seen if he can return to full fitness in time to feature for Southend again before his loan spell ends.