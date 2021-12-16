Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City impressing so far this season as they sit sixth in the Championship, but with 12 players out of contract next June, there are many decisions to be made in the coming weeks and months.

Stoke City have a number if players reaching the final six months of their contracts next month. Here we run the rule over those players…



Steven Fletcher

The former Sunderland and Marseille striker has been at Stoke since 2020 and so far this season has only three league goals in 17 appearances.

At 34-year-old Stoke may let Fletcher move on and look for a younger replacement.

Adam Davies

The Welsh goalkeeper has impressed many with his performances in goal. He has five clean sheets in the league in ten games and has only conceded six goals. His chance came when Josef Bursik injured himself until 2022.

At 29 years old we’d be surprised if he wasn’t offered a new deal at Stoke.

Danny Batth

Batth has featured for Stoke this year but not frequently, the 31-year-old centre back joined Stoke in 2019 from Wolves.

Stoke will surely heavily consider their options when it comes to a new deal for Batth, with O’Neill having some quality ventre-backs at his disposal.

James Chester

Similarly to Batth, Chester has also only played nine times in the Championship this year for Stoke, since joining from Aston Villa in 2019 he usually features quite heavily, but perhaps due to his age and contract situation Stoke could look to move on.

Mario Vrancic

The 32-year-old Bosnian central midfielder has done very well for Stoke so far this season chipping in with three goals and five assists in 20 league appearances.

Surely Stoke will want to keep Vrancic around after his impressive start to this season.

Joe Allen

The club captain and long-standing Stoke midfielder is next on this list. The Welsh international is now 31-year-old but is still a regular in the Stoke starting 11.

Tommy Smith

The 29-year-old full-back has also impressed for Stoke this year, his experience has allowed him to be part of a very steady defence and still provide the squad with four assists so far in the league.

It’d be surprised to see Smith leave at the end of his deal.

Nick Powell

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has been at Stoke since joining in 2019 from Wigan Athletic. So far this campaign he has five goals and one assist and to avoid clubs circling him in January, Stoke will want to move quickly with this one.

Tom Ince

Ince has one goal to his name so far this season in six league appearance. At 29-year-old it is quite possible Stoke may let Ince leave on a free at the end of the year, after a tough few seasons for the winger.

Jordan Thompson

Despite only playing ten times so far in the league for Stoke, expect the central midfielder to get a new contract at the end of his current deal due to his age and performances when given the chance.

Josh Tymon

Tymon has been a regular Championship starter throughout the 2021/22 campaign so far and this year has seen him rack up 22 appearances already with a goal and an assist to his name.

At only 22 years old surely Tymon’s new deal should become a priority at Stoke.

Jacob Brown

The 23-year-old striker has impressed the Potters so far. He has five goals and three assists to his name already and at such a young age he should only improve.

Because of this, Stoke fans can surely expect Brown to be offered a new deal in June 2022.