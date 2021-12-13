Portsmouth loan man Miguel Azeez has revealed he is yet to talk with manager Danny Cowley about his future at Fratton Park amid rumours of a potential recall.

Portsmouth added Miguel Azeez to their midfield ranks in January, recruiting him from Arsenal on loan to give him his first season of regular first-team football.

However, the talented youngster has struggled for consistent game time for much of the season. Azeez has come into the starting XI for the last two League One games, but he had started only twice in the league before then.

The 19-year-old’s lack of regular game time has led to speculation over a potential early return to Arsenal, but Azeez has insisted he isn’t letting recall rumours get in the way of his priorities.

As quoted by The News, Azeez stated that he’s remaining fully focused on on-pitch matters with Portsmouth.

“At the moment I’m in December so I’m just focusing on my next game. At the moment it’s not in my mind because I’m focusing on those games and giving good performances whenever I play.

‘‘No,” Azeez replied when asked if he had held talks with Cowley over his future at Fratton Park.