Bournemouth have a lot of contracts expiring in the summer, in a summer where they could yet be preparing for the Premier League.

January will be crucial for Bournemouth, with plenty of decisions for the club to make – here we look at the eight Bournemouth players who are out of contract in the summer…



Gary Cahill

Cahill joined from Crystal Palace in the summer and has provided an experienced head around the squad. He has featured heavily for Bournemouth this year and despite his age, and so the club may well want to keep him around regardless of their division next year.

Orjan Nyland

The former Norwich City goalkeeper is entering the final six months of his deal at the Cherries – the 31-year-old has only played once in the league for Bournemouth this year.

With the ageing keeper wasting away on the bench, they may let his contract expire and look to replace him with someone with more potential.

Steve Cook

Bournemouth captain Cook is next on this list and the Bournemouth veteran has only featured three times in the league so far.

Cook joined Bournemouth in 2012, but with Newcastle United and former manager Eddie Howe considering a swoop, he mightn’t even make it to the summer.

Robbie Brady

Brady is next on this list and another name to only have played a couple of times for Bournemouth this season. The Irish wide midfielder has yet to be given a consistent run of games and due to this his chances at an extension look slim.

David Brooks

The highly-regarded Welsh midfielder is out of contract in the summer. Brooks unfortunately has been taken out of action after a cancer diagnosis, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

We hope he will stay at the Cherries and hopefully make a return to action as soon as possible, and start showcasing his amazing abilities once again.

Jordan Zemura

Zemura has been promising this season for Scott Parker’s side. The 22-year-old full back has scored three times in 15 games in the Championship this season, and it would be hugely surprising if he was’t in line for a new deal.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi

The 21-year-old defender enjoyed a loan spell at Scottish side Kilmarnock back in 2019/20 and has recently been promoted to fill a gap in the Bournemouth defence.

He has impressed on occasion and it would be another surprising decision if his deal is left to expire in the summer.

Jaidon Anthony

Anthony has been somewhat of a star player this season with ten goal contributions so far in the Championship. His form could yet attract some unwanted attention between now and the end of the campaign, so expect Bournemouth to want to extend his stay.