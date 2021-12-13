Managerless Ipswich Town have a lot on their plate and the moment, and some potentially big contract decisions to start making in the coming weeks.

After a summer overhaul under their new owners, Ipswich Town find themselves 12th in League One – without a manager and seemingly without any direction.

The Tractor Boys earned a solid point at Wigan Athletic over the weekend but still, fans remain unhappy with the season so far and many remain likewise with the treatment of former manager Paul Cook.

Nevertheless, the club goes about its business and next month, they’ll have several players in the final six months of their contracts at the club – here we run the rule over those six…

Tom Carroll

Joining on a free transfer in the summer, Carroll brought with him a good bout of experience but has so far featured just five times in League One for his new club.

He was missing from the matchday squads in league fixtures throughout the entirety of October and November, and so whether or not the Tractor Boys will want to keep him beyond this season remains to be seen.

Sone Aluko

Another free agent who joined in the summer is Aluko. The former Reading man has since scored three goals in his 13 League One appearances and has featured in each of Ipswich’s last three fixtures.

But turning 33 before his contract is out could prove a deciding factor in whether Ipswich Town renew his stay, and of course so will his performances in the league.

Jon Nolan

After struggles with injury and an influx of midfield signings in pre-season, Nolan has found himself exiled from the squad.

He’s yet to feature this season and the 29-year-old looks to be one that the club might be saying goodbye to at the end of this campaign.

Toto Nsiala

Nsiala has made 11 appearances in League One this season. He’s a player who’s proved divisive among the Ipswich fan base at times but he remains a player with good Football League experience.

Again, he’ll have to prove his worth to the club between now and May to potentially extend his stay at Portman Road.

Myles Kenlock

The full-back hasn’t featured since November, and hasn’t been included in a matchday squad at all this season – perhaps another one who the club won’t hesitate in releasing next summer.

James Norwood

Finally, Ipswich attacker Norwood also sees his contract expire at the end of this season.

Reports last month suggested that he could be sold off in January but having not featured at all since October, he came off the bench to score the equalising goal against Wigan at the weekend.

Should he find his scoring touch, a new deal could easily be on the cards.