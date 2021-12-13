Bristol City are not planning on making a bid for AFC Wimbledon ace Nesta Guinness-Walker as it stands, but could change their stance if Portsmouth step up their interest.

Bristol City are among the sides to have been linked with the 22-year-old ace in recent months.

London News Online stated the Robins were alongside Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough in eyeing up Guinness-Walker. However, it seems they could be set for rival interest from League One, with The Sun stating Portsmouth are now eyeing up the AFC Wimbledon star.

Now, Bristol Live has revealed Bristol City’s current stance on a potential move for the left-back.

It is said that the Championship side have placed Guinness-Walker on an “internal club watchlist” but do not intend on making a bid as it stands. Although, it is added that if Portsmouth were to make their interest concrete, Bristol City’s stance could change.

Guinness-Walker’s career so far

After starting out with non-league side Metropolitan Police, Guinness-Walker linked up Wimbledon in July 2019.

Since joining the Dons, the left-sided ace has gone on to play 85 times across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and four assists in the process. His main position is left-back, though he has shown versatility, operating as a left-sided centre-back or further forward as a left-wing back.

Guinness-Walker’s contract with Wimbledon runs out next summer, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the coming weeks and months.