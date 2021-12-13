Swansea City sporting director Mark Allen has confirmed talks will be taking place with Liverpool over Rhys Williams’ situation with the club.

Swansea City brought Rhys Williams in on loan from Liverpool in the summer, but the temporary spell hasn’t gone quite as anyone would have hoped.

Promising defender Williams has endured a tough spell with the Swans, playing only six times for Russell Martin’s side across all competitions.

The difficult spell has led to questions over a potential January return to Anfield for Williams, something Swansea City sporting director Mark Allen has now confirmed talks will be taking place over.

As quoted by Wales Online, Allen confirmed that they will be taking all factors into consideration when discussing the youngster’s loan situation.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“With every loan, there will always be a recall clause in January, very seldom will you have a loan that doesn’t include that, for both parties.

“Is it working out for the individual? Is it working out for the team? Is it working out for the club that’s loaning him? Do they think there’s a better loan available for them?

“All of those will be factors now, and we’ll be speaking to Liverpool in the coming weeks with regards to Rhys.”

Swansea’s centre-back options

If Williams was to depart, Swans boss Martin could do with recruiting another centre-back before the 20-year-old returns to Liverpool.

Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett and Kyle Naughton are the main options at the heart of defence. Brandon Cooper is another option, while Joel Latibeaudiere can play there if possible.

A departure for Williams could leave the Welsh outfit light on the ground though, so it will be interesting to see how they approach the situation when the window opens. Potential targets have already been mentioned, with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Haydon Roberts one linked with a move.