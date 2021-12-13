Sunderland could be looking towards a hectic week on and off the pitch before they head into the busy fixture list over the Christmas period.

With potential of a man returning from injury, a loanee recalled and an away trip to Ipswich Town round the corner, we look at the week ahead for Sunderland…

Injury update

Sunderland still currently have a long list of names in the medical room and most of these are expected to be out until the New Year, however there are one or two names who we could see return from injury this week.

Corry Evans suffered an injury in the build-up to the Cambridge United clash at the end of November and has been out since. His thigh injury was expected to keep him out for between two to four weeks, meaning at least, a return to training this week is could be on the cards.

Lynden Gooch was substituted at half time last Saturday as Sunderland gained all three points from Plymouth Argyle. Lee Johnson confirmed it was a groin strain that could either see him return to training almost instantly, or suffer up to month on the side – Sunderland fans await anxiously for the result of this.

A possible recall

Jack Diamond is currently on loan at Harrogate Town of League Two, the academy graduate winger has contributed six goals and six assists so far for the newly promoted League Two side and with Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady out for around eight weeks and Gooch having to be operated at full-back, the lack of depth out wide could see Diamond return to the North East early.

Last month too, manager Lee Johnson hinted that he could well recall Diamond in January.

Ipswich Town clash

Currently managerless, Ipswich Town are next up for the Wearsiders. A trip down for the Black Cats sees them play the Tractor Boys for the second time in only three weeks.

A win could see Sunderland return to the top of the table for the first time since September.