The January transfer window is a matter of weeks away and with Sunderland still short a few players, we could see some come and even potentially some go.

Here we will look at what January cold hold for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson…

The campaign so far…

Patterson, who has game through the ranks at Sunderland, has spent most of this season on loan at Notts County before being recalled last month due to an injury to Sunderland back-up keeper Lee Burge.

Patterson enjoyed a successful stint at Notts County. he kept three clean sheets in eight league appearances and Notts County fans likened him to their former loanee keeper and now Denmark’s number one, Kasper Schmeichel. Patterson has featured twice in the league for Sunderland last season but could be in line for a spot in the Black Cats’ line up later down the line.

What could January hold?

It is vital Sunderland manage Patterson well. Of they don’t send him back out on loan, they could see his development hindered by only playing the odd competitive game here and there and with Ron Thorben-Hoffmann impressing at the minute, it seems his number one spot is cemented at the moment.

However, it seems highly likely that Patterson will be sent back out on loan in January. Notts County may want to come back in for him after seeing how well he performed earlier this season, or the Black Cats may opt to send him up a division to League Two to give him more of a challenge.

Whatever happens it seems Sunderland have another top-quality goalkeeper coming through the ranks for the future.