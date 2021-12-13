The festive period is upon us and that means one thing – the January transfer window is around the corner.

Plenty of players will be sweating over their futures and one who may be doing so at Sunderland is Jack Diamond.

Here we will look at what the January transfer window could hold for the Harrogate Town loanee…

So far this campaign

Diamond was sent to Harrogate Town on a season-long loan deal at the start of the season, the young winger also spent the 2019/20 season at Harrogate who were then in the National League – they gained promotion with Diamond being a regular starter.

So far this year he has earned himself six goals and six assists in all competitions, with his side sitting 10th in League Two.

What could January hold?

With Sunderland enjoying a good run at the moment, the Black Cats have moved up to 3rd in the league and are pushing Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic in the top two.

However, the big injury crisis, including Aiden McGeady and more recently question marks over Lynden Gooch’s groin strain which cut his Saturday afternoon short in Sunderland’s 2-1 triumph over Plymouth Argyle could see the Sunderland team consider recalling Diamond.

A return to Sunderland could progress Diamond’s development due to the higher quality within the squad and some game time could see him flourish in front of Wearsiders for the first time.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has also suggested recently that he could consider recalling Diamond in January and so he could be in line for a place in the Black Cats lien up in the second half of this season.

Whatever the January transfer window holds for Diamond, he should get his chance next season and that could well be in the second tier of English football.